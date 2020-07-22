Marjorie O. Barstow, 84
North Brookfield - Marjorie O. Barstow, passed away peacefully, July 21, 2020 at the age of 84. Marjorie was the only child of Richard and Rose Olson born in Worcester, on November 6, 1935.
Marjorie graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1956. She worked and raised a family in Rumford, RI for over 25 years where she held several positions in Design and Technical Illustration with the City of Providence Planning Committee and the Providence Journal among others. All her life she was a talented artist who provided inspiration through her wonderful real-life drawings.
In 1982, she designed, built and moved to a home in North Brookfield on Lake Lashaway with her husband Peter to enjoy their later years. In 1997 she acquired a winter home in North Fort Myers, FL with Peter and enjoyed her fun in the sun during the winter months with a very active community of friends from around the country.
She is survived by her loving children, Lee Barstow and his wife Maureen of Stratford, CT; Wendy Barstow of North Brookfield; and Tracey (Barstow) Pajala of Oxford. She was beloved by her four grandchildren; Marissa, Chelsea, Alec and Nathan. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Peter Barstow.
Due to the concerns facing us at this time surrounding social gatherings, all services will be held privately for immediate family only. There will be celebration of her life when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name to either the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
or The Lake Lashaway Community Association, PO Box 72, East Brookfield, MA 01515
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.
