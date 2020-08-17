Marjorie M. (Strong) Belhumeur, 80Worcester - Marjorie M. (Strong) Belhumeur, 80, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Rutland and raised in Barre, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Annie (Upham) Strong.Marjorie will be lovingly missed and remembered by her son, Richard Belhumeur and his wife, Aviva and her grandson, Moses. She was educated in the Barre schools and a survivor of the 1953 tornado that swept the area and took her dear sister. A member of the Greendale Peoples Church, Marge enjoyed listening to the choir, having coffee after mass, and working the jewelry table at the annual fall festival. She especially enjoyed her days at the Worcester Senior Center playing cribbage and bingo with her crew. A competitive spirit, she kept a running tally of her Yahtzee wins against her son and never missed an opportunity to raz him about her winning streak. Though most of her days were quiet, she kept her mind young by reading books from the Talking Book Library, crocheting, doing puzzles, and watching classic movies and tv shows. She always kept a bag of her amazing oatmeal cookies in the freezer for her grandson, Mo, and loved spending time with the little boy who loved his Grandma. Mostly she loved to reminisce about the good ole days and simpler times.A private graveside ceremony will be held at Hope Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Richard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Senior Center, 128 Providence Street, Worcester, MA 01604 or to the Talking Book Library, c/o The Worcester Public Library, 3 Salem Street, Worcester, MA 01608. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit