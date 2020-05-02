|
|
Marjorie Faith (MacIntosh) Borg, 88
Worcester - Marjorie Faith (MacIntosh) Borg passed away peacefully in her home in Worcester, Massachusetts on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in 1932 in Cambridge to Walter MacIntosh and Ruth Virgo MacIntosh and grew up in nearby Watertown nurtured by abiding values of faith, family, and learning. She had an enduring love for music, poetry, gardening, and her family.
Following graduation from Radcliffe College, Marjorie joined the editorial team in children's literature at D.C. Heath Publishers in Boston. She later received a Master of Arts in Teaching at Yale University where she also met her husband Daniel Borg. Married for over 60 years, they shared a beautiful life raising four children in Worcester, retiring to Sterling, volunteering in the community, traveling the world, and treasuring time with family and friends at their summer lake home. Marjorie was deeply committed to her calling as a special education teacher for 25 years in the Shrewsbury Public Schools. It filled her heart with joy whenever she met a former student and learned how their hard work together had made the difference.
Music, poetry, and faith fed Marjorie's soul and gave strength and meaning to her life, relations, and legacies. She loved to sing music and recite poetry and grew attached to melodies, lyrics, and prose like close friends. Marjorie especially enjoyed listening to choral music and was an avid reader and reflective writer. She sang with the Radcliffe Choral Society, the Worcester Chorus, and church choirs and was active in book and writing groups. In her final days, Marjorie's guiding faith and gift for reciting verse provided comfort to her and her loved ones, offering assurance that she will "dwell in the house of the Lord forever." She remains in the hearts and thoughts of family and friends.
Marjorie is survived by her husband Daniel, children Martin (Donna), Elisabeth (Adam), Amy (Eric), and Christopher, grandchildren Raymond, Joseph, Suzanna, Talia, Nicholas, and Hannah, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Janice Tack.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Joy of Music Program
(www.jomp.org), 1 Gorham St., Worcester, MA 01605, First Church of Sterling (www.fcsterling.org), 6 Meetinghouse Hill Rd., Sterling, MA 01564, or Immanuel Lutheran (www.immanuelholden.org), 346 Shrewsbury St., Holden, MA 01520.
A memorial service in celebration of Marjorie's life is being planned for this summer or early fall. Information will be available at Briarwood Retirement Community and Miles Funeral Home.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020