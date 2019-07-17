|
|
Marjorie L. (Foley) Bousquet, 90
WORCESTER - Mrs. Marjorie L. (Foley) Bousquet, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Marjorie was born on July 19, 1928 in Worcester, Massachusetts a daughter of the late Oswald and Ruth (Bergstrom) Foley. A lifelong resident, Marjorie was educated through the Worcester schools and received several college credits. She was the Director of Arts and Crafts at the Worcester Girls Club currently called Girls Inc. on Providence St. for over thirty–five years receiving many awards over her years of employment. Marjorie loved to make crafts and participate in many local craft fairs. She received the key to the City of Worcester on May 26, 1993 for her dedicated service and community work. She was a board member of the Ladies Guild at Blessed Sacrament. She had recently received a lifetime membership award to the Ladies Guild presented by its president. Marjorie worked as a hospital volunteer for over ten years at St Vincent Medical Center in Worcester. Marjorie travelled extensively all over the world with her husband Gerald and loved spending time with her two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband Gerald R. Bousquet, her son, Alan Bousquet and his wife Maxine, a daughter, Carol Sloan, one sister in law, Janice Pontbriand and her husband Raymond; five grandchildren, Justin Bousquet, Elizabeth Bousquet, Jennifer Bond and her husband Kahn, Tanya Battiston and her husband Bob, and Heather Waddell, also she leaves nine great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Monday July 22nd at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St in Worcester from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 . Marjorie's burial will be private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, please visit www. faziofuneralhome.com for directions and condolences
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 20, 2019