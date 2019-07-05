Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
the First Congregational Church
148 Main St
Millbury, MA
1927 - 2019
Marjorie Clark Obituary
Marjorie M. Clark

Lakewood Ranch, FL - Marjorie M. Clark nèe Green, 91 years old, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, died on December 27, 2018. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00am on August 10 at the First Congregational Church, 148 Main St, Millbury, MA.

Marjorie was born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 25, 1927. She graduated from Baldwinsville Academy in Baldwinsville, NY. She married the love of her life, Irwin G. Clark, Jr, in 1947. They were happily married for 64 years.

Marjorie worked in the Town Clerk's Office in Oxford. She taught many of Oxford's children to swim at her home. Later, before retiring, she worked at Worcester State College. She was always actively involved in the life of the Oxford Methodist Church as well as leading Cub Scouts, Brownies, and Girl Scouts. All in Massachusetts where she lived from 1946-1984 when she and her husband moved to Florida. They enjoyed the Florida years during the remainder of their lives.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Gordon Clark and her daughter, Lorna McGrath and their respective spouses as well as 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and her sister, Ruth Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, Inc, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Harvest United Methodist Church, 14305 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 29, 2019
