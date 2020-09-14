1/1
Marjorie Cooley
1927 - 2020
Marjorie E. (Smith) Cooley, 93

Petersham - Marjorie E. (Smith) Cooley, 93, of Petersham, peacefully made her final journey to her heavenly home on September 13, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 9, 1927, in Athol daughter of the late Myron and the late Evelyn (Wilson) Smith. She grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in the class of 1945. She attended Wilfred Academy of Beauty Culture in Boston and owned and operated her beauty shop in Athol.

She was married to Dwight Cooley of Petersham in 1949. They shared 70 wonderful years together in Petersham where they raise their five children.

She was a member of the Orthodox Congregational Church of Petersham where she served her Lord for many years. She was also a member of the Red Hatters group.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, knitting, crocheting and crafts. She loved spending time in her flower gardens and canning vegetables and fruits that she loved to share with friends. She will always be remembered for her caring cards and letters and her love for birds.

She is survived by her husband, Dwight and five children, Nancy Brown and husband, William of Barre, Cindy Burnett and husband, Steve of Phillipston, Claire Brazauskas and husband, Albert of Carrollton, TX, Marsha Clark and husband, Timothy of Petersham and Weston Cooley of Petersham; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; her sister, Charlotte Harty of Templeton; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at West Road Cemetery in Petersham on Thursday, September 17 at 11:00 AM.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made in her memory to the general fund of the Orthodox Congregational Church of Petersham, 21 N. Main St., Petersham, MA 01366.

Higgins O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online condolence, please visit

www.mackfamilyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
