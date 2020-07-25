Marjorie C. (Wall) Doyle, 99
WORCESTER - Marjorie C. (Wall) Doyle, 99, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 23, at The Charlton Manor. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Thomas and Etta (Kelley) Wall.
Marjorie graduated from North High School. A woman, ahead of her time, she commuted by bus to Boston and graduated from the former Boston School of Pharmacy during World War II. She went on to become one of the first female pharmacists in the state of Massachusetts and worked at many area pharmacies. Pharmacy was her passion and she retired, reluctantly, after 40 years in the profession.
Marjorie prided herself on her strong work ethic and independence. Traveling to Ireland and throughout Europe with her husband brought her great joy. She was a woman of faith and a long time member of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury.
Her husband, Richard P. Doyle passed away in 1989. She leaves a son, Timothy R. Doyle and his wife Nancy of Rochdale, a daughter Eileen; two grandchildren, Michael P. Doyle and his wife Amy; their children, Thomas, Claire and Alison, all of Deering, NH, Erin E. McSheehy and her husband Sean and their children William and Colin of Rutland. Her brother, Walter Fay Wall predeceased her.
A Visiting Hour will be held Monday, July 27 from 10-11am at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Appropriate social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entering the church. Entombment will be private at Notre Dame Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's or ALS.org
.
A special thank you to Michael Turpin, Debra Fitts and all the wonder staff at Charlton Manor for their tender care, love and compassion. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.