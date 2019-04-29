|
Marjorie R. Go
WHITINSVILLE - Marjorie R. (Wendell) Go, 90, of Whitinsville died on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Ms. Go was self-employed as a seamstress and dressmaker. Previously, she was employed at the former Bernat Mills in Uxbridge for 8 years, an art teacher for 12 years in the Millbury Public School System and worked for 11 years at the former Baker's Department Store in Northbridge.
Ms. Go was born March 5, 1929 in Hollis, Queens, New York. She was the daughter of the late Franklin T. and Mary (Johnston) Wendell and sister to the late Franklin Wendell all of Fonda, New York. She attended Parsons School of Design, New York City, graduated with a BFA from Wittenberg University in Ohio and earned an MFA in teaching from Assumption College in Worcester.
Ms. Go was a member of the Red Hat Society in the Greater Blackstone Valley and a church organist at the East Douglas Methodist Church.
Ms. Go is survived by four sons, Gregory F. and his wife Christina Go of Woonsocket, RI, Edward C. Go of Belchertown, MA, Richard A. Go of Northbridge and Stephen M. and his wife Nicole Go of Whitinsville; 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 AM in the Faith Fellowship Church, 647 Douglas St., Uxbridge.
Interment will follow in Riverdale Cemetery, Providence Rd., Northbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in the name of Marjorie Go.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019