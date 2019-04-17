|
Marjorie E. Holm, 92
Holden - Marjorie E. (Beckstrom) Holm, 92, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Wesley T. Holm. She leaves two daughters- Janice Norcross and her husband, Douglas of Charlton and Susan DiVirgilio and her husband Ralph of Holden; 5 grandchildren Scott and Benjamin Norcross, Amy, wife of James Young, James DiVirgilio, and Laura, wife of Edward Urbec; 2 great-grandchildren, Ryder and Pearl Young; and a niece Marilyn Dahlquist.
Marjorie graduated from North High School and Westbrook Junior College, ME. She worked for many years as a medical secretary for several area physicians. She was a member of Salem Covenant Church. and a member of the former Grace Baptist Church where she was a soloist and sang in the choir. She was always creative, loved to paint, sew and was a talented quilter. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family, often at her home on the Cape.
A memorial service will be held at Salem Covenant Church, 215 E. Mountain St., Worcester on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30am. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10-10:30 a.m. at the church. The burial will be private in All Faiths Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Covenant Church. Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester is directing arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019