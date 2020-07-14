Marjorie M. (Gonyea) Iwaniec, 99CLINTON - Marjorie M. (Gonyea) Iwaniec, 99, died Monday, July 13, 2020. She is reunited in Heaven with her two beloved sons, Stephen G. Iwaniec, Jr., who died in 2004, and Rene J. Iwaniec, who died in 2008.She leaves two grandsons, Joseph Ward, and Michael Ward, both of AZ; a great-grandchild, Asher Ward; several nieces and nephews, among them Evelyn Burgwinkel and her husband, Edwin "Huck" Burgwinkel, Sr., who were also her caregivers; many great-nieces and great-nephews, and their families. Nine siblings, Clarence, Earl, Kenneth, Ervin, Veronica and Evelyn Gonyea, Ranza Nichols, Dorothy Haemer, and Hazel Engberg, predeceased her.Marjorie was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of Edward and Ida (Labombard) Gonyea, and was a life-long resident. She attended local schools.For 19 years before retirement, Marjorie worked as a molder at the former Van Brode Plastics Co., Clinton.A member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, she never missed daily Mass. In later years, she tuned in to watch Mass on Catholic television.An eternal caregiver, she loved to dote on babies, young children, and small animals.Marjorie's family would like to thank the staff at the Odd Fellow's Home, Worcester, where she resided for the past three years, for their loving care; she enjoyed her time with them, and taking part in the many activities offered to the residents there.Marjorie's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Church, 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510, or to the Clinton Senior Center, 271 Church St., Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.