Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Marjorie (Hultberg) Larson

Marjorie (Hultberg) Larson Obituary
Marjorie E. (Hultberg) Larson, 91

SPENCER - Marjorie E. (Hultberg) Larson, 91, died peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Care One Millbury.

She was the wife of John Larson, Sr. who died in 2012. She leaves her son John Larson, Jr. of Spencer, her daughters Doris M. Larson of Spencer, Joyce C. Thebeau and her husband Leo of Spencer, and Pamela A. Larson of Worcester, a brother Edward Hultberg and his wife Merle of Southbridge, grandchildren, Michelle Troy of N.Brookfield, Cherie Thebeau of Enfield, CT., Christopher Thebeau of Oxford, Melissa Violette of Spencer, Scott Whitcomb of Leicester and Jodie Krueger of Spencer, 16 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers George and Clement Hultberg and sisters Olive and Grace Hultberg.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of George E. and Olive (Johnson) Hultberg. Marjorie's whole life was her family!

The family would like to thank the staff at Care One Millbury for their compassionate care of Marjorie throughout her extended stay and Ascend Hospice in her final days.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the service on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Care One Millbury Patient Activities Account, 312 Millbury Ave., Millbury, MA 01527.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
