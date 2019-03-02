|
Marjorie H. Reed
Uxbridge - Marjorie (Howard) Reed, 96, of Uxbridge and formerly of St. Louis, MO returned to her heavenly home after a short illness on Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 in Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge.
Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. She was the wife of the late Maurice W. Reed who died in 1994.
Born in 1922 in Wallins Creek, KY, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Nellie (Hunt) Howard and was a graduate of Wallins Creek High School.
Marjorie was blessed with a loving family. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and card games.
She is survived by her sons, Warren and his wife Susan Reed of FL, Timothy and his wife Deborah Reed of MO and Jere and his wife Carolyn Reed of MO; a daughter, Cheryl and her husband Roger Harper of Uxbridge; grandchildren David, Kathleen, Shannon, Stacey, Jessica, and Rebecca, and great-grandchildren Connor, Adam, Wesley, Lilly, Zachery, and Winston. She was preceded in death by her son Scott Reed.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019