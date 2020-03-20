|
Marjorie M.(Lamoureux) Rossetti at 96
Millbury - Marjorie M. (Lamoureux) Rossetti, 96, of Millbury died peacefully on Tuesday March 17, 2020 in the Care One of Millbury surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 58 years Frank N. Rossetti died January 14, 2005. Marjorie leaves her devoted daughters, Sharon J. Berridge of Shrewsbury, and Donna G. Rossetti of Worcester. Her two grandchildren were her pride and joy, Zachary, and Jennifer and her husband Donald Cipollo. Marjorie is also survived by her three great granddaughters, and her brother Paul Lamoureux, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Lane and Joan Jannery.
Marjorie was born in Worcester daughter of the late Wilfred and Margaret (Drury) Lamoureux and has lived in Millbury for 55 years. She was a graduate of the David Hale Fanning Trade School for Girls. She worked for the Commonwealth Press Company as a proofreader for many years before she retired. Marjorie was a former member of St Brigids Church. Marjorie was known for her beautiful Rose garden that she tenderly tended to every summer. Her most treasured times were when she was with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a Kind, Gentle and Generous Woman who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Due to the current health situation all of Marjorie's services will be held privately. Interment will be in St Johns Cemetery with her husband. A memorial will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Marjorie please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St, is assisting the family with Marjorie's services. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Worcester Animal Rescue League 139 Holden St. Worcester, MA. 01606
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020