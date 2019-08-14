|
Marjorie R. Sheridan
Clinton - Marjorie R. (Ogden) Sheridan, 98, passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Leominster on Monday, August 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Dennis Sheridan; and their son, Robert D. Sheridan. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands; Debora Wheeler & David of Clinton; and Marjorie Heron & William of Essex Junction, VT; 9 grandchildren; William, Edward, and Frank Heron; Jean Appell, Kimberly Sheridan, Valery Young, Carrie Rahaim, Matthew Wheeler, and Samantha Wheeler; 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sister, Gertrude Ogden, and her great-grandson, Connor Heron.
Marjorie was born in Charlemont to the late Robert & Gertrude (Smith) Ogden. She graduated from Charlemont High School, Class of 1937 and achieved her Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Criminology from New Haven Women's College in 1941. In addition to raising her family as a full-time homemaker, Marjorie worked as a clerk for WT Grant Co. and later with Clinton Tire. She also assisted in the office of the Tax Collector for the Town of Clinton for many tax seasons. A woman of great faith, she was a long time Sunday School teacher and devout member of the United Church of Clinton. An active member of the community, she served as past Treasurer of the Clinton Women's Club, and was a proud recipient of a Shillelagh Award, presented to her by the Clinton Leprechaun Society. Marjorie was talented in knitting and sewing, creating many masterful dance costumes and gifts for family and friends. She was the proud matriarch of her family and will be forever missed by all who loved her. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the United Church of Clinton, 109 Haskell Ave., with burial to follow at Fort Devens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marjorie Sheridan to: United Church of Clinton, 109 Haskell Ave., Clinton, MA 01510. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019