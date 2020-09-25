Marjorie (Piaget) Willand
Worcester - Marjorie (Piaget) Willand passed away suddenly at St. Vincent's Hospital on September 21.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, William F. Willand, who passed away in 1991; her sister Marion Puirek and brothers Edward and Roy Premo.
She is survived by four children: Willam L. Willand of Wareham: Stephen R. Willand & wife Marilyn of Worcester: Susan L. Worteck & husband Edward of Chadds Ford, PA and Mark J. Willand & wife Rose of Douglas. She leaves seven grandchildren: Rebecca Nadeau & husband Butch of Rutland; Jennifer Dillard & husband Kyle of Piedmont, SC; Christine Willand-Wood & husband Richard of San Francisco, CA; William Willand & wife Julia of Attleborough; Katherine Worteck & husband Benjamin of Bozeman, MT; Lauren and Stephen Willand of Douglas and seven great grandchildren.
She was born in Worcester on November 20, 1926 to the late Florence (McIlveen) and Delvide Premo. She was raised in Worcester's Main South neighborhood and graduated from South High School in 1943.
She married William Willand on March 18, 1944 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky while he was on leave with the US Armed forces prior to joining the "Battle of Normandy" on D-Day.
In addition to raising her family, Marjorie enjoyed an extensive career in business, civic affairs and education.
In her later years, she became an internet pioneer among seniors and in 1999 she was featured on NBC's "Today Show" in a segment titled "How Learning to Use the Computer Can Enhance the Lives of Seniors." In 2000 she was hired as a computer instructor at the Worcester Senior Center and remained in that role until she was 90 years old. Marjorie also served as the Coordinator of the Senior Center's Computer Lab and was the author of two computer Instruction manuals – PC and Mac – (Basic and Word Processing).
She spent many years as a Pharmacy Technician at CVS (formerly Liggets and Vernon Drug) at the Webster Square Plaza and was Group Service Coordinator at Redstone Theaters (formerly Lowes Poli).
In the 1980s, Marjorie became active in Massachusetts politics, serving on the Ward 7 Democratic Committee and campaigning for several local (Sara Robertson) state (Michael Dukakis) and federal (John Kerry) campaigns as co-director and/or assistant.
She was also a delegate to 2 Democratic State conventions (one with mother and son to make 3 generations as delegates to the same convention).
She was a member and Board of Directors for a number of organizations, including Worcester Council of Parents Groups, Worcester Council for Better Schools, Citizens for Plan E Association, League of Women Voters, Worcester Council for Neighborhood Improvement, Worcester Council of Camp Fire Girls and the Worcester Toastmistress Club.
She also volunteered for many community organizations, including: The Woodland St. School Mother's Club (President), Worcester Council Parents' Group (President), the Gates Lane Parent Group (advisor), Camp Fire Girls (Group Leader) and Ty Cobb Little League (secretary and concession stand manager).
Along with her husband she enjoyed extensive world travel and winters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She was an avid reader and technology enthusiast who enjoyed watching classic TV shows and movies. Her favorite pastime in later years was attending PGA tour events and meeting nearly all of the tour's top personalities. .
As family matriarch, Marjorie's greatest passion was her family, always putting them first and revelling in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
Burial services were private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marjorie Willand to the Warrior for Life Fund: https://warriorforlifefund.org
