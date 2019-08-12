Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Marjorie (Ward) Wilson

Marjorie (Ward) Wilson Obituary
Marjorie (Ward) Wilson

WORCESTER - Wilson, Mrs. Marjorie (Ward), passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Loving mother of Gail Schuyler, Carol Hazzard, and Lillian Williams. Wife of the late Leslie "PA" Wilson and Eugene Hazzard. Mrs. Wilson was known for being a founding member of the John Street Baptist Church Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

Friends and relatives are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, August 15, 209 from 9:30 am - 11 am at John Street Baptist Church, 43 John Street, Worcester. Her funeral service will follow at 11 am with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Grafton.

Funeral services are under the direction of the Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., N. Grafton, MA. Please visit www.roneyfuneralhome.com for her complete obituary.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
