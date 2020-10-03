1/1
Marjorie Winchester
1929 - 2020
Marjorie A. Winchester, 91

AUBURN, MA/PALM CITY, FL - Marjorie A. "Midge" (Anderson) Winchester, 91, of Auburn, MA and Palm City, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the comfort of her home and in the presence of her loving family. She deeply missed the love of her life, husband, and best friend, C. Harry Winchester, with whom she has now been reunited with. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in May of 2013, just prior to his passing.

Along with Harry, Midge was predeceased by their daughter, Beth L. Winchester, in June of 2019.

Midge leaves behind her children: Clifford H. Winchester, Jr. and his wife Holly, Deborah A. Winchester and her husband Robert, Scott D. Winchester and his wife Kathi, and Susan L. Racine and her husband Marc; eleven grandchildren: Chandler, Tim, Allison, Paul, Scott, Marc, Nicole, Andrew, Lauren, Audra, and Stephen; four great-grandchildren: Tristan, Gavin, Kyla, and Maxwell; a sister, Barbara Johnson; and three nieces.

Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Midge was born to the late William C. and Alice G. (Murphy) Anderson. She was a graduate of Auburn High School, and received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Miami. Midge loved her time spent at her sunny Florida residence, but most especially loved spending time on the golf course. Being the petite, but powerful golfer she was, she made 4 holes-in-one; earning herself the nickname "Mighty Mouse" at her golf club in Florida. Midge also enjoyed playing bingo and slots. Above all else, she cherished her family and the many wonderful memories they shared together.

She was an inspiration to all with her strength, energy, and independence.

Her family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Overlook Hospice and Laura's Guardian Angels, for their kindness, warmth, and compassion for Midge.

Services will be held privately for her family. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Midge, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Memories & Condolences
