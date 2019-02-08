|
|
Mark A. Axelson, 50
Spencer - Mark A. Axelson, 50, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center University Campus after an illness. He was wearing his favorite Red Sox hat and was listening to David Bowie. He passed just as Bowie sang "Time may change me..." in "Changes." He was surrounded by loved ones.
Mark leaves his wife Stacie Beland; two daughters- Maari and Hilde Axelson; his parents Bruce and Janet (Bergman) Axelson; two sisters- Cindy and Kristin; his dearest friend, Adam Edwards; his Beland family; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many communities of people whose lives were touched by his friendship, quick wit, and passion.
Mark was born in Worcester. He graduated from Roger Williams College and completed some graduate work at Clark University. He worked as an IT Professional at Wachusett Regional High School for many years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester, the Stageloft Repertory Theatre in Sturbridge, the Roger Williams Alumni Community, as well as various other community organizations.
Mark was passionate about many things. He loved theater and could recite large sections of Shakespeare's canon from memory. He loved to kayak and be near water. He loved music of all kinds, particularly Bowie, King Crimson, and Tom Waits. He loved to read and amassed a collection of books that outshines some libraries. He loved the Red Sox. He loved animals, particularly his cats and dog. He was loathe to have harm come to any person, creature, or plant. He loved warm socks and cold days and being barefoot during the summer. He and his wife, Stacie, were passionate about cooking together. Above all, though, he enjoyed engaging with people and sharing his passions with them.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church 73 Lancaster St. Worcester, MA 01609. There are no calling hours. Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are kindly requested to honor two places that helped shape Mark into the man he was. Firstly, the Dianne B. Crowell Scholarship Fund at Roger Williams University Attn: Gift Processing, One Old Ferry Road, Bristol, RI 02809. Additionally, Camp Calumet; contributions can be sent to Camp Calumet Lutheran Ministries 1090 Ossipee Lake Road, NH 03890
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019