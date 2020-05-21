|
Mark Joseph Berthiaume, 61
Worcester - Mark Joseph Berthiaume, 61, beloved father and brother, passed away May 14 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
He leaves his daughter, Haley Sweeney, and her husband Stephen, and his sons Shawn and David, all of Northborough; and his siblings, Anne Spindler and her husband, Robert, of Rutland; Gary and his wife, Rose, of Rutland; Paul and his wife, Linda, of Northborough, and Laura Cullen and her husband, John, of Gainesville, VA.
Mark was born in Worcester, the son of the late Ernest and Doris (Aubain) Berthiaume, and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School. He held various jobs throughout his life, including mailroom clerk at Clark University, and truck driver for Delgreco Supply.
Mark loved to cook, and enjoyed and appreciated a good meal. He had a soft spot for animals, and enjoyed fishing, doing Word Finds, playing electronic Yahtzee, and listening to classic rock. He loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots, and NASCAR. Mark faced many struggles, but loved his family deeply and loved to make them laugh. It is the happy memories they will most remember.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at UMASS Memorial ICU for the love, kindness, care and compassion shown to Mark and his family through a very difficult time.
Due to current health restrictions, funeral services will be private. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street Worcester is directing arrangements for the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 (https://foodbank.org/), or the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606 (https://worcesterarl.org/donate/).
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020