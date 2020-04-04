Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mark Boire Obituary
Mark W. Boire, 50

Clinton - Mark W. Boire, 50, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

He leaves his loving parents, William L. and Marsha E. (Rexford) Boire, of Sterling; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mark was born in Worcester, and raised in Sterling. A member of Wachusett Regional High School, Class of 1988, he had been a resident of Clinton since 1992.

For 11 years until its closing, he was employed at Weetabix, Clinton. Previously, he worked in the construction field, pouring concrete foundations. From late 2019, until the time of his death, he was employed at Bestway, Lancaster.

A former member of St. Richard of Chichester Church, Sterling, Mark was an outdoor enthusiast. He was happiest when working outside in his yard, and relished time spent fishing, and boating in lakes and ponds, big and small, throughout New England.

The Boire family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the first responders who were there for him in his last moments – the Clinton Fire/EMS, Clinton Police, and Massachusetts State Police.

Funeral services and burial in Hillside Cemetery, Sterling, are private. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2020
