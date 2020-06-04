Mark Connolly
Mark F. Connolly, 73

SPENCER - Mark F. Connolly, 73, of May Street died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.

He leaves his wife of 42 years Maureen F. (Spillane) Connolly; two sons, Mark W. Langevin of Shrewsbury and John R. Langevin of CT; a daughter Lori A Yard of Naples, FL; a brother Steven Connolly and his wife Linda of Leicester; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Lisa M. Paulhus.

Mark was born in Worcester, son of Frederick J. and Marjorie C. (Hendrickson) Connolly. He was a manager at Worcester Tool & Stamping in Rochdale for many years before retiring. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He loved the beach and spending time at Cape Cod.

Funeral services and burial will be private. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr. Spencer is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
