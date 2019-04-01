|
Mark J. Cranston, 63
WORCESTER - Mark J. Cranston, 63, of Worcester, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester. Mark had courageously battled cancer for many years but succumbed to another illness.
Mark leaves his wife of 33 years Joanne (Harutunian) Cranston; his daughter Ashley Cranston and her fiancé Dan Hickey of Auburn; a grandson Hunter Hickey; three brothers, James, Francis and Paul Cranston, a sister Kathryn Cranston, all of Barre; nieces and nephews.
Mark was born in Boston, son of the late Francis and June (Mucha) Cranston. He grew up in Barre and has lived in Worcester for more than 30 years.
Mark was a graduate of Quabbin Regional High School and Worcester State College. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He received the Good Conduct Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
Mark had been a housing inspector for the City of Worcester for the past 24 years until he recently retired. He found his work interesting and fulfilling. He previously worked as a claims adjuster for Harleysville Insurance Co. and had worked in management for several large area businesses.
Mark was a member of the Knights of Columbus Alhambra Council. He loved working with his hands, trips to Disney World, and vacationing with family and friends on Cape Cod.
Mark loved his family and wholeheartedly enjoyed spending time with them, his many friends, and especially his grandson. Mark loved being a grandfather more than anything and considered it one of his proudest achievements.
Calling hours are Wednesday, April 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. in the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family suggests donations to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, or the Rose Monahan Hospice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019