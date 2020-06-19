Mark Davis
1955 - 2020
Mark W. Davis

Shrewsbury/Waterbury Center, VT - Mark W. Davis of Waterbury, VT, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away at his residence on June 17, 2020. He was 65. He was the son of the late Ronald and Marguerite (Racicot) Davis of Shrewsbury. He leaves his sister, Elaine Davis Reid of Shrewsbury. For complete obituary, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
