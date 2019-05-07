|
Mark D. Everleth, 69
West Boylston - Mark D. Everleth, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 28, 2019 at The Hermitage in Worcester after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of late David D. and Mary C. (Geer) Everleth.
His wife, Janice (Wagner) Everleth, passed away in 2017. He leaves his sister, Barbara L. Bateman of Jefferson; his brother, Richard D. Everleth of Holden; his niece and nephew; Kyle and Karla Bateman; grand-nieces, Grace and Lily Bateman; and his daughter, Dallas Doane Everleth of California.
Mark graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1970. He served with Company A 2nd Battalion 12th Cavalry 1st Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War and received the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star and a Bronze Star Medal. After serving his country, Mark went to work as a finish carpenter for many years before retiring. He was a former member of the First Congregational Church of Paxton, was a fantastic skier and enjoyed playing a round of golf.
A private committal service with military honors was held at Mooreland Cemetery in Paxton. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019