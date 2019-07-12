Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Mark F. Gelatt, Jr., 92

Worcester - Mark F. Gelatt, Jr., 92, died Thursday, July 4th in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He leaves a sister, Barbara Marley and a brother-in-law, William Marley; three nephews, Bruce, Gary and Scott Marley.

Mark was born Worcester the son of Mark F. Gelatt, Sr. and Doris (Lovell) Gelatt. He was veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II in China. Mark received the World War II Victory Medal and the American Theatre Medal. In 2011, Mark retired from Milford Hospital where he worked in various positions. Milford Hospital was his home away from home. His father also worked at the hospital as a security guard. Mark had a great passion for nature and art.

Funeral services will be private. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA will be held at a later date. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 12 to July 13, 2019
