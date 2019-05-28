|
Mark G. Gilmore, 69
MIAMI, FL - Mark G. "Goober" Gilmore, 69, died May 1, 2019 in Miami, FL.
He graduated from Burncoat Senior High School, and lived in Worcester most of his life. He worked at Warner and Swasey up until they closed.
He leaves his brother, Dave Gilmore and his wife Jeanne; 2 nephews, Michael and Christopher Gilmore; and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Doris Gilmore.
Services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019