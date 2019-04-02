|
Mark C. Ide, Sr.
Grafton - Mark Cranston Ide, Sr., 67, of Grafton and North Grosvenordale CT, died December 7, 2018. The cause was bladder cancer. Announcement was delayed at the prior request of the deceased. Mark was born June 29, 1951 to Gustavus R. Ide, Jr. and Priscilla (Cranston) Ide, both deceased. Mark was raised in Massachusetts and Woodstock, Connecticut, and was a graduate of Berwick Academy in Maine. He studied mechanical engineering for three years at Central New England College of Technology. He joined the Worcester Telegram and Gazette as a part-time photographer in 1984. He left that position in 2011. He also took part in the establishment of the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center in Grafton.
Mark is survived by his son Mark Cranston Ide, Jr and wife Rebecca (Gaddis) Ide of Oxford, his daughter Ashley Elizabeth Ide of Grafton, his former wife Cynthia (Wyman) Ide of Grafton, his brother Gustavus Reed Ide, III of Sturbridge, and his significant other Susan M. Petrone of North Grosvenordale, CT.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019