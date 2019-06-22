|
|
Mark W. Jannery, 65
Millbury - Mark W. Jannery, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19th surrounded by his wife and daughter, after a long illness.
Mark leaves his wife of 41 years, Teresa "Terry" J. (Gatto) Jannery; his daughter, Shannon L. Jannery and her fiancé, Robert J. Eisnor, Jr. of Sutton; three granddaughters, Madyson, Cora, and Brena; He is predeceased by his son, David M. Jannery. He also leaves a sister, Marcia Benoit and her husband, Dennis of FL; a brother, Doug Jannery of Southbridge. He is also predeceased by his parents, Norman and Joan (Lamoureux) Jannery.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Millbury and a graduate of Millbury High School, 1972. Mark went on to become a plumber with the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 4 for 40 years before retiring in 2017. Mark enjoyed fishing and playing horseshoes and joined many clubs and leagues over the years. Mark loved to work on his house and yard and took pride in all that he accomplished over the 30 years living there.
Mark's greatest love was his family. The time spent with them was his biggest joy especially all the trips to Walt Disney World. Mark loved with his entire heart especially his wife Terry. Mark was a kind and gentle man and will be missed forever by his family.
Family and friends will honor and remember Mark's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, June 24th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at West Millbury Cemetery. Please visit Mark's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019