Mark J Lomba, 52Worcester - Mark J Lomba, 52 of Worcester passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on April 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving mother by his side.Mark is survived by his mother, Shirley (Moise) Kibbe whom he adored and shared a home; his brother, Joseph M Lomba, Jr. and his wife Paula of Wilmington, NC; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Mark is predeceased by his father, Joseph M Lomba, Sr. and his brother Rick Lomba. Mark also leaves his beloved dachshunds, Cleo and Princess.Mark graduated from Bay Path Regional high school, class of 1985. After graduation Mark went on to Rob Roy Academy where he earned his license in cosmetology. Successfully Mark pursued his craft for many years, over ten of those years were spent working at Looks Salon in Worcester. In 2002 Mark went on to open and co-own Sweaty Betty's Beat & Tease Salon, located in Worcester. Sweaty Betty's was a progressive, lively, always entertaining salon, best known for being voted best of Worcester for three consecutive years. Marks Talent as an artist was notably recognized in 2006 when he was voted best hair stylist in the "Best of Worcester" yearly edition published by Worcester Magazine. Most recently Mark enjoyed working at Shirelle Hair Design on Pleasant Street in Worcester. During these many years Mark formed countless lifelong friendships.Mark was a gifted artist, he was exceptionally creative and it showed in anything he touched. Mark was loyal, fierce, extremely generous and empathic. Mark dressed impeccably, loved to dance, listen to music and spend time with his friends and family. That SMILE never failed to light up a room. Mark was also very proud of his Native American heritage and would gather yearly for the POW WOW celebration of the Nipmuc Tribe in Grafton, MA. Mark was not only a loyal friend, but a dedicated loving son that infinitely loved his mother. Mark truly adored his mother and always made sure she was taken care of and immensely loved.Mark certainly left his mark on this world and an emptiness in our hearts. Mark, you will be remembered fondly, loved intently and missed always.Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold services for Mark at a later date.