Mark J. McLeod, 32Worcester - Our beautiful son, Mark J. McLeod, 32, passed away at UMASS Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Ernest P. and Ann N. (Richards) McLeod. Mark graduated from St. Peter Marian High School and attended Quinsigamond Community College. He currently worked for the USPS at the Central Mass Processing & Distribution Center as an expediter. Prior to that Mark worked at several local Friendly's Restaurants as Manager and Quality Control Manager. He grew in so many ways while working there and made many friends. During his teenage years, Mark was very proud to work with his Dad in the paper and corrugated container industry.As a youth, Mark loved building and racing high performance RC cars. He was always taking things apart and rebuilding them. He enjoyed sports, playing baseball, hockey, and basketball and was a true New England Sports fan. He was a very good cook, loved family gatherings and enjoyed gardening with his Mom. He took great care of his two little pups, Mandy and Millie.In addition to his parents, Mark leaves a sister, Jennifer A. Miller and her fiancé, Paul D. Martell; a brother, Patrick and his wife Jill L. (St. Thomas) McLeod. Also, nieces and nephews, Michelle, Rachel, Brody and Aidan Miller and Jaycee and Colby McLeod; his two uncles Merdic J. McLeod and his wife Nancy of West Chester PA, and Robert J. McLeod and his wife Kerry of Adelaide, Australia; an Aunt Karen Richards of Auburn; a brother in law Christopher Miller; several cousins and many friends. In Heaven, Mark has joined his sister, Michele A. McLeod, his grandparents, Merdic J. and June M. (Aubin) McLeod, Harold L. and Pearl G. (Thompson) Richards and Uncle Michael W. Richards and Aunt Mary L. Richards.Mark had a kind, thoughtful, loving soul and a generous heart which he exhibited every day of his life. He was always willing to help others at any time. We are heartbroken by Mark's passing and would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for the overwhelming love and support expressed by so many people during this very difficult time.Just Breathe……..Services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marks name can be made to: The Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.