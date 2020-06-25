Mark S. "Nuzzy" Nozzolillo, 59THOMPSON, CT - Mark S. Nozzolillo "Nuzzy", 59 of Thompson, CT., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020.Mark was born in Worcester, to the late Vincent J. "Jim" and Esther M. (Santa Maria) Nozzolillo. He was a graduate of North High, class of '78, attended Berkley College of Music in Boston pursuing his passion as a musician while working for Caprera Construction Company, later graduating from Quinsigamond Community College with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. Mark began his career at the former Worcester City Hospital then worked the majority of his 30+ years at UMass Hospital and most recently at St. Vincent Hospital. He will be greatly missed by all his past and present co-workers.Mark was an accomplished musician, singer, and songwriter sharing his talent over the years in various bands and most recently entertaining us rocking out with his band "Nuzzy". Now he will be rocking the heavens.He was a member and enthusiastic supporter of Team Hoyt, Tri-State Running, and New England Riders Motorcycle Group where many lifelong friendships began. Mark was a history buff, especially Korean War History always honoring his father's service during that time. Mark loved music, old movies, comedies, woodworking, cooking, his friends, and his family.Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Anne E. (Chenevert) Nozzolillo; sons, Miles Nozzolillo (Krysta Jovan) of Thompson, CT, Dallas Nozzolillo of Putnam, CT. and Talon Asquith of Sturbridge; his brother, Victor Nozzolillo of Worcester. He was the most adored "Puppa" to Quinton, Skiilar, Emmitt and Lucca. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends, too numerous to count. Mark was predeceased by his son Quinton Asquith and two brothers, Jim and Vincent Nozzolillo, II.A period of calling hours for Mark will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2002 from 4-8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Due to current heath guidelines, face masks and social distancing practice, will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Korean War Veterans Association Monroe County Chapter #58, Roger Hill, President, 21 Mapleton Drive, North Chili, NY. 14514 or The Team Hoyt Foundation, Inc., ATTN: Kathy Boyer, 241 Mashapaug Road, Holland, MA 01521 To share your thoughts and memories of Mark, please visit his personal guestbook at