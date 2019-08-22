|
|
Mark Nyman
THREE FORKS, MT - On July 4, 2019 we said goodbye to Mark Nyman partner, son, sibling and friend after an intensive unsuccessful battle with pineoblastoma, a virulent form of brain and spinal cancer. He was surrounded by his sister Marcia Flinkstrom, brothers Marti and Matt Nyman and his wife, Melissa. Mark's mighty and courageous battle culminated in a wave goodbye with his last breath after laying prone for more than 48 hours. All of this took place at his and Melissa's home in Three Forks, MT.
He was born in Fitchburg, Mass on July 3, 1958 to Beverly (Bever) Nyman and Richard Nyman. He was raised in Fitchburg and Ashburnham, Mass. He was educated in the Oakmont Regional School District and graduated from Oakmont Regional High School in 1976. He was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in Student Gov't. He continued in his love for baseball which already included Little League and Babe Ruth with 4 yrs on Oakmont's Varsity Baseball team. During these years he put his skiing skills to work as an instructor at the Watatic Ski area.
He graduated from the Univ. of Vermont in 1980 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology. He furthered his education in geology at Memorial Univ. in St. John's Newfoundland. There he studied the geology of Western Appalchians of Newfoundland. From there he began a long career as a field geologist, a profession that took him to many states in the US and to many countries all over the world. His knowledge and expertise were recognized and valued by geologists the world over.
He met his wife Melissa in 1997 and they spent over 20 years enjoying each others love and interests.
Mark leaves behind his wife Melissa; parents, Bev and Dick Nyman of Ashburnham; sister Marcia Flinkstrom of South Berwick, ME; brother Marti of Chanhasssen, MN, Matt of Corvallis, OR; brother in law Ric and sisters in law Carolyn and May. In addition, he leaves 14 nieces and nephews and six grand nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held in Oct. at Christ Episcopal Church in Fitchburg, Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019