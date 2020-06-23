Mark D. O'Brien, 54
HOLDEN - Mark D. O'Brien, 54, beloved husband of Kristen (Maher) O'Brien, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare-University Campus. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Telegram.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
HOLDEN - Mark D. O'Brien, 54, beloved husband of Kristen (Maher) O'Brien, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare-University Campus. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Telegram.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.