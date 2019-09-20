|
|
Mark E. Prue, 60
Sutton - Mark E. Prue, 60, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18th after a brief illness.
Mark leaves his wife of 39 years, Lori A. (Collette) Prue; three children, Nicole, Danielle and Joshua Prue; a sister, Jeannie Silun and a brother, Jeffrey Prue; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard "Skip" and Leone Prue.
Family and friends will honor and remember Mark's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, Sept. 23rd from 4 to 7 at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Please visit Mark's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019