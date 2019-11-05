|
Mark Thibault, 61
BARRE - Mark Thibault, 61, died suddenly Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in UMass Memorial Hospital, Lake Ave, Worcester MA. surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Lawrence Thibault and Rita (Thibault) Roselli.
Mark will be remembered as a loving husband to his wife of 36 years, Nancy (Hesselton) Thibaut. He also leaves 4 children, Elisha and her partner Ricky Bones, Kyle, Stephanie and her partner Jair Cintra, Michael and his fiancé Jessica Mirabal; 5 grandchildren, Shane, Eyian, Arielle, Arian, and Aivyn; 3 sisters, Deborah Deschamps and her husband Bill of Ware, MA, Donna Thibault and her spouse Terri of Hubbardston, MA, and Diane Jordan of Barre, MA; many loved nieces, nephews; many cousins in the Western part of the state and great friends Mark Nurmi and his wife Felina of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his father Lawrence Thibault, mother Rita (Thibault) Roselli, sister Cheryl, and beloved brother-in-law Dan Jordan.
Mark was born and lived most of his life around Barre, MA. He was a self-employed contractor throughout his life and spent the last 16 years in the home he built himself in Barre. Along with his great love of family, Mark had an abiding love of Ping Pong, camping, Budweiser, trips to the beach, and most of all, the tractor rides with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a radiant light and generous spirit. He was an impish soul who brought laughter to all those he touched, a storyteller, a jokester, and lived life to the fullest.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30AM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd. in Barre. A calling hour will be held from 10:30-11:30am prior to the service.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness be made on Mark's behalf.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019