Mark S. Trudeau, 56
Leominster/Sterling - Mark S. Trudeau, 56, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Mark was born in Marlborough, and had lived most of his life in Sterling before moving to Leominster over ten years ago. He was a union carpenter with Local 107 in Worcester for many years and enjoyed hunting and the great outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Raymond C. and Joan (Boynton) Trudeau of Sterling; his brother, Paul D. Trudeau of Princeton; his sisters, Cindy L. Firmin of Dudley and Debra L. Anderson of West Boylston; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond C. Trudeau, Jr.
A graveside service for Mark will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15th at Hillside Cemetery, Clinton Road, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Sterling Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 515, Sterling, MA 01564. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019