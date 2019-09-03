|
Marlene Ann (Harris) Dupré
Worcester/Shrewsbury - Marlene Ann (Harris) Dupré, 77, of Worcester and formerly of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully at the UMass Memorial Healthcare -University Campus, Worcester on Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.
She leaves her husband and best friend of 56 years, Edward "Paul" Dupré who was always by her side; sons, Robert E. Dupré and his fianceé, Nicole Prunier of Princeton, David P. Dupré and his wife, Shelley of Fitchburg; her daughter, Michelle M. Liberty and her husband, John of Shrewsbury; a daughter-in-law, Hilary Dupré of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren, Christina, Marissa, Nicole, Lisa, PJ, Jonathan and Johnny; her sister, Cheryl Medeiros and her husband, Paul of New York; her brother, Ronald Harris and his wife, Linda of Holden; her brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Pat Dupré of Worcester; her sister-in-law, Nancy Dupré of Nevada and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Marlene was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Edward and Esther Harris, and was predeceased by her in-laws, Roland and Laura Dupré and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Dupré.
Marlene graduated from Wachusett Regional High School with the class of 1960. She had a zest for life and always loved being around her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with all of her grandchildren and grandpets whom she loved to spoil. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, amazing cooking, knack for holiday decorating, calligraphy and laughter which always brightened up a room.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the doctors and staff at UMass 6ICU as well as Paula who provided great care and comfort to Marlene and her family throughout her stay, especially during her final hours.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 5 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, September 6 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 22 Boylston St., Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - MA/ RI Chapter, 220 N. Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019