Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Marlene Neal


Marlene Neal Obituary
Marlene C. (Peterson) Neal, 83

Rutland - Marlene C. (Peterson) Neal, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hermitage Healthcare, Worcester. She was born in Stockholm, Maine, the daughter of Roland and Anna (Sandgren) Peterson and had lived in Rutland for many years.

Marlene will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 61 years, Ralph "Nick" Neal of Jefferson; her son, David Neal and his wife, Lori of Pelham, NH; her daughter, Christine Neal-Halsdorff and her husband, David of Rutland; her brothers, Elwin Peterson and his wife, Frances of Milford and Avon Peterson of Uniontown, OH; her sisters-in-law, Judy Stalter and her husband, Dick and Cindy Neal all of OH; her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Halsdorff and his partner, Sarah Sockbeson, Shelby Frysinger and her husband, Daniel; Kathryn Neal and Elizabeth Neal; her great grandchildren, Alivia and Lyla Frysinger; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Maine St., Holden. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Marlene's life will be held at 12 noon on Monday, April 8th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 216 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rutland Council on Aging, 250 Main St., Rutland, MA 01543 or to , 128 Providence St., Worcester, MA 01604. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
