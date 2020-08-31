Marlene Rixham

Marlene R. Rixham, 70
MILLBURY - Marlene R. (Judkins) Rixham, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and Nana passed away Saturday, Aug. 29th 2020.
Born and raised by her dedicated mother, Marion R. (Brushingham) Bryant and step father, Ronald Bryant in Worcester. She then moved to Millbury with her husband of 47 years, Albert "Rick" Rixham, where she lived the rest of her life. Marlene was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, a brother James Judkins Sr. and a sister Patricia Faticanti.
Marlene leaves three brothers, Ronald L. Bryant Jr. of Worcester, Kenneth P. Bryant of Millbury and Steven W. Bryant of Spencer; a granddaughter, Natalia and a grandson, Alex, who is serving in the U.S. Marines Corp. and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene worked tirelessly as administrator and manager of the start up company, Reliance Engineering, for over 20 years. Previously for the former Botwinik and Brothers, in Worcester.
She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and Nana. Marlene's stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends will honor and remember Marlene's life by gathering for calling hours on Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street, in Millbury, followed by her funeral service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in St. Philip's Cemetery in Grafton. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. To visit Marlene's memorial page please visit:www.mulhane.com