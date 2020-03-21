|
Marlene E. (Vincent) Thibeault, 69
Auburn - Marlene E. (Vincent) Thibeault, 69, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in Lanessa Extended Care, Webster on Friday, March 21, 2020.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Alfred A. Thibeault; her two children, Alfred J. Thibeault and his fiancée, Sandra Souloor of North Brookfield, MA and Kimberly L. Thibeault of Worcester; her 4 grandchildren, Jocelyn Marshall, Joseph Marshall, Heather L'Ecuyer and Zachary Thibeault; nine brothers and sisters and many nephews and nieces. Mrs. Thibeault was born in Whitinsville, MA daughter of the late Albert and Evelyn (Lafreniere) Vincent and is predeceased by a brother.
Marlene worked for many years as a spool operator at the Bernat Mill Company in Uxbridge and also worked as a packager for Imperial Distributors.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak the family holding funeral services privately. Her burial will take place in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Marlene may be made to the 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Marlene or to sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020