Marlene K. (Brooks) White, 81
Rutland - Marlene K. (Brooks) White, 81, of Rutland, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home following a brief illness. Her husband, George White, was by her side.
Marlene was born in Leetonia, Ohio to the late Herbert and Irene (McDonald) Brooks. She was predeceased by seven brothers: Daryl, Ronald, Franklin, James, and Jackie Brooks of Ohio, Keith Brooks of Auburn, and Richard Brooks of Webster. She leaves behind sisters Peggy Berg, Bette Getz, Donna Buffone, Beverly Griffith, and Glenna Flick, as well as brother David Brooks, all of Ohio.
She was a graduate of Leetonia High School and the Salter School (1963), where she became a certified dental assistant. She worked for Dr. L. Davies for a number of years before taking a job at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for three decades. Following her retirement, Marlene continued to volunteer at the hospital, helping patients and their visitors.
Marlene was an active person who loved walking her dogs, gardening, and bike riding. She loved to travel with her family to Ireland, Florida, Maine, and to visit her family in Ohio. In the evenings, her family could always count on her knitting while enjoying a cup of tea and chatting with one of her sisters.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 57 years, George White, as well as their three daughters; Kristy White (Mark Tarallo) of Medfield, Lori White (Kevin Tritz) of Kendall Park, New Jersey, and Sheri White of Worcester. She leaves behind four well-loved grandchildren; Amelia, Alexander, and A.J. Tarallo and Evelyn Tritz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 240 Main St., Rutland. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606 or to the Epilepsy Foundation of Massachusetts, 540 Gallivan Blvd. #200, Boston, MA 02124-5400. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019