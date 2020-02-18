|
|
Marnie Tomasian, 46
Framingham - Marnie Tomasian, 46, of Framingham, formerly of Medford and Worcester, passed away, on Monday, February 10, 2020, after many years of struggling with addictions.
Marnie is survived by her brother, Thomas Tomasian of Everett; her step-mother, Carolyn J. Smith-Tomasian of Worcester; and uncle and aunt, Richard and Pamela Prader of Cape Cod; cousins and friends. Marnie was born in Boston, daughter of the late, Thomas Tomasian and the late Lois (Stenson) Tomasian. She grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School.
Marnie worked for Verizon as an engineering coordinator. She enjoyed fashion and make-up, socializing and traveling with friends and family. Marnie's life was in constant motion and her fun-loving electric personality provided her with the blessing of many friends. She was most generous and compassionate, often offering the shirt off her back or perhaps her last tube of lipstick, for she knew looking good along with feeling good about one's self, was of upmost importance.
Her travels brought her to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Florida. She also enjoyed quiet peaceful nights in the comfort of her home, watching movies or her favoriteTV show, "The Closer".
A Memorial Service, honoring Marnie's life will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of The Harbor Church, 517 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657.
Contributions in her memory may be made to COE House, Women's Recovery Program, in care of S.M.O.C., 7 Bishop Street, Framingham, MA 01702.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester, is assisting Marnie's family.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020