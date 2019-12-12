|
|
Marsha N. Brinck, 76
WORCESTER - Marsha N. Brinck, 76, passed into the larger Life with Our Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Holy Trinity Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Worcester, MA, after a long illness.
Marsha was born in Albany, NY, and moved to Worcester, MA as a child, and then lived and was educated in West Boylston, MA, during her school years, and resided in Worcester, MA during her adult years. She was a member of St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, Worcester.
Marsha was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She leaves her daughters: Denise Loiseau and husband Paul G. of Shrewsbury, MA; Carol and Douglas Flynn of Dedham, MA; Jodi and Scott Holbrook of Bonita Springs, FL; and son Stephen and wife Susan of Lewes, DE. She leaves her two brothers: Dennis Christo, and wife Dorothy of West Boylston, MA, and Paul Christo, and wife Rosanne of Summerville, SC; and seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Marsha was predeceased by her parents Vasil and Bessie Christo of West Boylston and Vero Beach, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to her family on Monday 16 December, 2019 during the calling hours which precede a Celebration of Life from 4-6 PM at Graham, Putnam and Mahoney Funeral Home, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019