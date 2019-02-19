|
|
Marsha S. Poirier, 71
Southbridge - Marsha S. (Stevens) Poirier, 71, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19th, 2019 at Brookdale Eddy Pond Assisted Living, Auburn, after a long illness.
Her husband of 38 years, Arthur W. Poirier, passed away in 2007. She leaves her four children, Gabrielle Poirier and her husband Scott Anthoine of Waltham, Brendan Poirier of Sturbridge, Tighe Poirier of Shrewsbury and Devon Poirier of Worcester; her three sisters, Janet Iacobucci of Dover, NH, Susan L'Ecuyer of Brookfield and Barbara Stevens of Waltham; her uncle, Richard Snyder of Colchester, CT; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was born in Worcester the daughter of the late George C. and Betty S. (Snyder) Stevens. She was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School in Southbridge and a graduate of the Salter Secretarial School.
Marsha was an administrative assistant at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, retiring in 2015. She previously worked at Early Intervention in Southbridge and Worcester and the Tri Community YMCA in Southbridge. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish, now St. John Paul II Parish, in Southbridge. In her youth she was a very good softball player. Marsha was an avid fan and supporter of the Bentley University Women's Basketball Team. She loved visiting Cape Cod and Deer Isle, ME. Most of all she treasured her time spent with her family.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, Feb. 25th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24th, from 2:00 to 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019