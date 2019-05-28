|
|
Marshall F. Holland, 74
Grafton - Marshall Floyd Holland, 74, passed away peacefully at Umass Memorial Campus Hospital after battling an injuring for the past year. He was born May 31, 1944 in Worcester, Mass. to Nellie (Rand) and Floyd Holland of North Grafton Ma.
Marshall was a graduate of Grafton High School and Worcester Industrial Tech of Worcester. Marshall went onto work at Norton Company in Worcester, Mass. in the research and development group in regards to the grinding wheel division where he retired in the year of 2005.
Before passing, Marshall enjoyed multiple hobbies including spending time with his sons as kids, either flying RC planes, coaching baseball or building model railroad sets, when younger Marshall played drums in the school band and loved country western music. However, Marshall was very passionate about his snowmobiles, riding them, showing his vintage sleds off or telling the history of his sleds to folks at shows or events. He held the office of treasurer for 10 years and worked the trails with folk of the Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club of Fayette, Maine. He also loved to spend time at his camp on and off all year long. Marshall also enjoyed many hours working his flower and vegetable gardens at his home in N. Grafton. He always enjoyed tinkering on things and looking at how could it work better. He was that type of guy that lived his life the way he wanted, and enjoyed time with his family.
He is survived by his family (son) Andrew and (wife) Terry Holland of Southboro MA, (grandson) Jonathan Holland of N. Grafton. Also his (son) Wesley Holland of N. Grafton along with his granddaughter Alex Holland and grandson Evan Holland and their mother Paula Prifti of S. Grafton. Marshall also leaves behind his sister Nancy Uhlman of Westboro and former wife Marcia Holland of Grafton
All are welcome to gather with Marshall's family Thursday May 30th from 5 to 8pm at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. He will then be laid to rest privately with family at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton.
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019