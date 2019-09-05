|
Marshall Silverman, 89
WORCESTER - Marshall I. Silverman, age 89, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.
His wife of 48 years, Eileen (Jacobson) Silverman died in 2005.
He leaves a son, Robert Silverman and his wife, Lisa of Boston; a daughter, Shelley, wife of Martin Rolf of Great Barrington; and seven grandchildren, Zachary Rolf and his wife, Hadley, Joshua Rolf and his wife, Julia, Jacob Rolf, Hannah Rolf, Andrew Silverman, David Silverman and Samantha Silverman; and two great-grandchildren, Lulu Eileen and Nessim. He was predeceased by his companion of several years, Carol (Siegal) Idlis, who died in 2018, and by his sister, Molla Shinoff.
He was born in Worcester and was the son of Samuel P. and Jennie (Goldstein) Silverman and was a lifelong resident.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Marshall graduated from the University of Michigan School of Pharmacy and had been a co-owner of College Circle Pharmacy in Grafton, Fair Pharmacy in Framingham and the Sturbridge Pharmacy.
He was a member of Temple Emanuel Sinai, the Jewish War Veterans Post #32 and a Masonic Lodge. For many years, he was the President of the West Side Babe Ruth League and Marshall Field is named in his honor.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 2:00 P.M. ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 8, IN TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI, 661 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in B'Nai Brith Cemetery, Worcester.
Memorial Observance will be held through 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at The Willows, 101 Barry Road, Worcester. A Minyan Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at The Willows.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019