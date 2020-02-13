|
Marshall B. Werblin, 84
Worcester - Marshall B. Werblin, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Labins) Werblin of Worcester, daughters Lisa B. Werblin of Framingham, and Andrea Werblin Reid and her husband Angus of Framingham, sister Ruth Lonstein (widow of the late Barnett G. Lonstein) of Worcester, brother Lester A. Werblin and his wife Rhoda of Weston, and his closest friend of 80 years, Norman H. Gault of Bowling Green, KY. Marshall also leaves behind a large family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Born April 29, 1935 in Worcester, son of Abraham and Eva (Kulin) Werblin, Marshall graduated from Classical High School in Worcester and the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston. He was known as a dedicated, compassionate pharmacist for more than 30 years, and owned Winston Pharmacy in West Boylston for several years.
A man of few words and sharp wit, he loved to read, spend time with family, and dote on every pet that came through his life. Marshall was an avid animal lover, supporting both the Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield and the Worcester Animal Rescue League.
A funeral service will be held Monday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St, Worcester, under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden, followed by interment at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton.
A Memorial Observance Reception will be held at a location to be announced at the time of the funeral service.
Memorial contributions in Marshall's name may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Road, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020