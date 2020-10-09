Martha E. Bigelow 92
Boylston/Northborough - Martha E. "Muffie" (Fuller) Bigelow, 92, of Boylston, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She grew up in Boylston and moved to Northborough in 1948 when she married. In 1950, she and her husband moved to the homestead at Bigelow Nurseries where she lived until she moved to her current residence in Boylston. Muffie raised four lively children on the nursery as her husband developed the growing company, and she often travelled with him to conventions and meetings. Muffie also cared for their stable of horses and chickens for many years - fun times included horseback riding and hayrides. She also, having a lovely voice, sang in the Northborough Trinity Church choir for many years. Muffie also enjoyed many summers with family at their Cape Cod home.
In the seventies, recognizing a need for Seniors in Northborough, Muffie began a volunteer endeavor that would blossom over the next two decades. She started a one day a week Senior Drop-In Center at the Northborough Grange, that evolved into a Drop-In Center in the then Northborough Town Hall. It was a place to meet and share activities, where Muffie also became involved with services that included meals and ride sharing. She became involved with Assabet Valley Council on Aging (AVCOA), serving on its board for decades, and also served on the board of BayPath. Along with becoming Director of the Northborough Senior Center, she started running senior trips through the center. These trips, all over New England, became extremely popular. Muffie served as the Director until the larger center was built and an administrator was appointed. She then began an independent trip program, the Northborough Travelers, which she organized and supported with her talented friend, Jane Fletcher, until her death. Hundreds of hours were spent sending out trip mailings and registrations that were followed by hundreds of seniors in the area. Her trips were her passion the last years of her life, and the family is so thankful that Jane helped her continue.
Muffie received a myriad of appreciation and recognition awards for years of volunteer service. She was recognized many times by the Northborough Selectmen, was the Northborough Citizen of the Year in 1983-1984, received Proclamations from the Massachusetts Legislature for her service, multiple appreciation awards from the Northborough Council on Aging, as well as awards from many other central Massachusetts organizations serving seniors. Muffie enjoyed spending holidays and birthdays with her large family, most recently all celebrating her 92nd birthday at her home in February.
Muffie is survived by her daughter, Patricia E. Bigelow of Boylston, two sons, Bradford P. Bigelow of Northborough, and William S. Bigelow and his wife Maria of Worcester, and daughter-in-law Maura Bigelow of West Dennis; eight grandchildren: Kevin and his wife Rachael of Worcester, Kate DeCiccio of Oakland CA, Jeffrey DeCiccio and his wife Krystle of Boylston, Luke DeCiccio and his wife Whitney of Charlton, Andrew Bigelow of Cambridge, Amanda Bigelow of Northborough, Diego F. Castro and his wife Allison of New York, and Palmer W. Bigelow III of Worcester; four great-grandchildren – Rylee and Reese DeCiccio of Boylston and Izaiah and Lillia DeCiccio of Charlton. Muffie was predeceased by her husband Palmer W. Bigelow Jr., son Timothy S. Bigelow, parents Loren and Gertrude (Flagg) Fuller, sisters Aldine Bemis and Jean Kokernak, and brothers Clayton Fuller and Robert Fuller.
Memorial donations in Muffie's honor may be made to Tower Hill Botanical Garden by making checks payable to WCHS, P.O. Box 598, Boylston, MA 01505. Details of Muffie's Celebration of Life will be announced by the family once the pandemic restrictions have been loosened. Please continue to watch our website for updated information. To view Muffie's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
