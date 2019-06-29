|
Martha G. Campolito, 76
Millbury - On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Martha G. Campolito, loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76 after several battles with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. Martha was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Luke and Jessie Heins. Martha is survived by her two sisters, Mary Morrison and Eleanor Willard. She was married to Alfred D. Campolito and together they raised three children, Alfred, Maria and Christina.
Martha was an elementary and preschool teacher and was known for her caring and compassionate nature. She was admired by family and friends for her advocacy of children's rights, which is something she promoted her entire life.
Martha was known for her love of theater and enjoyed introducing friends to the magic of seeing Broadway shows and all of the arts. She and Alfred were married for over 55 years and experienced all walks of life together, raising 3 children and 5 grandchildren, Gianna, Michael, Anthony, Angelina, and Sarafina. She will also be missed by her beloved pekingese dog, Mario. Martha loved the town of Truro and spent many vacations relaxing on the beach with her family in the summer.
A celebration of life will be held at the Asa Waters Mansion in Millbury, MA on July 7th from 1 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Millbury Music Parents Association, 12 Martin Street, Millbury MA 01527. Martha loved the performing arts and fostered this in her children and grandchildren. All five of her grandchildren are involved in performing and the arts in Millbury Public Schools.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019