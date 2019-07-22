Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services

Jackman Funeral Home Inc
7 Mechanic St
East Douglas, MA 01516
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
7 Mechanic St
East Douglas, MA 01516
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
23 Manchaug St.
Douglas, MA
View Map
1916 - 2019
Martha Cupka Obituary
Martha M. (Carter) Cupka, 103

Douglas - Martha M. (Carter) Cupka, 103, passed away on Sun. July 21, 2019 at Overlook Nursing and Rehab after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband Michael J. Cupka Sr. in 1999.

She is survived by 2 sons, Michael J. Cupka Jr., and Robert A. Cupka and his wife Sally; 4 grandchildren, David, Timothy, Matthew, and Christopher Cupka; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 2 siblings, Beatrice Gilbeault of Pascoag, RI, and Donald Carter of Mapleville, RI; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lisa Driscoll; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Cupka; 6 siblings, Harold J. Carter, Rose Marceau, Thelma Putnam, Wilfred "Pete" Carter Jr., James Carter and Walter E. Carter.

Born in Burrillville, RI on July 4, 1916 Martha was the daughter of Wilfred and Alice (Elderidge) Carter and grew up in Pascoag, RI. Martha worked for the former Bachman Uxbridge Worsted Co.,the Haywood Schuster Woolen Mills for 30 years, and also for Stevens Linen in Webster for 15 years, until her retirement in 1981. She was a longtime member of St. Denis Church, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne's Society, and was on the Board of Directors for the non-profit organization, For Pete's Sake and Rosies Two. She enjoyed playing bingo at the senior center, the outdoors and gardening, as well as ice fishing in her younger years.

Her funeral will be held on Fri. July 26 at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Calling hours will be held on Thurs. July 25 from 4-7 PM in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to either the Douglas Senior Center, PO Box 1295, Douglas, MA 01516 or to, For Pete's Sake and Rosies Two, 118 Laurel Ridge Ave., Pascoag, RI 02858. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit:

Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019
