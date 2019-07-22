|
|
Martha M. (Carter) Cupka, 103
Douglas - Martha M. (Carter) Cupka, 103, passed away on Sun. July 21, 2019 at Overlook Nursing and Rehab after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband Michael J. Cupka Sr. in 1999.
She is survived by 2 sons, Michael J. Cupka Jr., and Robert A. Cupka and his wife Sally; 4 grandchildren, David, Timothy, Matthew, and Christopher Cupka; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 2 siblings, Beatrice Gilbeault of Pascoag, RI, and Donald Carter of Mapleville, RI; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lisa Driscoll; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Cupka; 6 siblings, Harold J. Carter, Rose Marceau, Thelma Putnam, Wilfred "Pete" Carter Jr., James Carter and Walter E. Carter.
Born in Burrillville, RI on July 4, 1916 Martha was the daughter of Wilfred and Alice (Elderidge) Carter and grew up in Pascoag, RI. Martha worked for the former Bachman Uxbridge Worsted Co.,the Haywood Schuster Woolen Mills for 30 years, and also for Stevens Linen in Webster for 15 years, until her retirement in 1981. She was a longtime member of St. Denis Church, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne's Society, and was on the Board of Directors for the non-profit organization, For Pete's Sake and Rosies Two. She enjoyed playing bingo at the senior center, the outdoors and gardening, as well as ice fishing in her younger years.
Her funeral will be held on Fri. July 26 at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Calling hours will be held on Thurs. July 25 from 4-7 PM in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to either the Douglas Senior Center, PO Box 1295, Douglas, MA 01516 or to, For Pete's Sake and Rosies Two, 118 Laurel Ridge Ave., Pascoag, RI 02858. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit:
Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019